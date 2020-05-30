Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

MAY 29 – June 7

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

“Chara at 1000, presented by buyatoyota.com” will debut at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday with an encore at 8 p.m. The show honors Zdeno Chara’s milestone 1,000 games with the Bruins and highlights interviews with players, coaches and executives across the league. To watch the trailer and exclusive extras from the show, visit NESN.com/Chara1000 and follow @NESN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Bruins:

Bruins Classics — Best of Zdeno Chara: At 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights the final games of the Best of Zdeno Chara week will finish up. The schedule is as follows:

Fri., May 29

Bruins vs. Florida Panthers (from March 23, 2019)

Sat., May 30

Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (from April 17, 2019)

Chara at 1000 presented by buyatoyota.com: The week of Chara will end with an hour-long special honoring Chara’s milestone 1,000 games with the Bruins and will premiere at 7 p.m. on Sunday (encore at 8 p.m.). The centerpiece of the special will feature a sit-down interview with NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards and Chara. Interviews have been compiled with a host of current and former teammates, coaches and front office personnel plus an array of current league captains such as Connor McDavid, Gabriel Landeskog and Alex Ovechkin.

Bruins Classics — Best of Cam Neely: In honor of No. 8’s birthday next week, catch a full week of Neely’s best performances nightly at 6 p.m. The week’s schedule is as follows:

Mon., June 1

Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings (from Nov. 2, 1989)

Tues., June 2

Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference semifinals Game 2 (from April 21, 1990)

Wed., June 3

Bruins vs. Hartford Whalers Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 2 (from April 5, 1991)

Thurs., June 4

Bruins vs. Calgary Flames (from Nov. 4, 1993)

Fri., June 5

Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils (from Feb. 12, 1994)

Sat., June 6

Bruins vs. Washington Capitals (from March 7, 1994)

Red Sox 2007 Postseason Encores: The week will continue the 2007 postseason run. NESN will air the iconic playoff wins in chronological order at 8 p.m. and will cap off the week with the World Series commemorative film on Saturday, and on Sunday, the duck boats will roll out for the victory parade. The next week of programming is as follows:

Fri., May 29

2007 ALCS Game 5: Red Sox at Cleveland Indians

Sat., May 30

2007 ALCS Game 6: Red Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

Mon., June 1

2007 ALCS Game 7: Red Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

Tues., June 2

2007 World Series Game 1: Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

Wed., June 3

2007 World Series Game 2: Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

Thurs., June 4

2007 World Series Game 3: Red Sox at Colorado Rockies

Fri., June 5

2007 World Series Game 4: Red Sox at Colorado Rockies

Sat., June 6

2007 Red Sox World Series Film: “Champions Again”

Sun., June 7

2007 Red Sox Victory Parade

My Story Podcasts: To listen to NESN’s “My Story” series in podcast form — including stories about Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Matt Barnes, Jackie Bradley Jr., Eduardo Rodriguez, Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

NESN Fans’ Choice

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, NESN will air the second “Fans’ Choice” game featuring Matt from Gloucester’s favorite Red Sox game from April 20, 2003. Matt’s dad surprised him with tickets on Easter morning, and Nomar Garciaparra hit a walk-off home run to cap off the special day — one Matt remembers fondly when he thinks of his father, who passed away a decade ago.

Fans can still enter their favorite game and memories at NESN.com/FansChoice for a chance to see it hit the NESN air.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank,” next week will begin to air for an hour at 10 p.m. nightly between Monday and Sunday. In addition, the 30-minute “At Home with TC” show now will be integrated into the “NESN After Hours” show with regular segments featuring Tom Caron’s unique and engaging interview style with athletes, celebrities and sports newsmakers.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours” podcast, featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

NESN will air “Dining Playbook” at 9 a.m. daily between Monday and Saturday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. Saturday’s episode features Wilfred Zahibo from the New England Revolution plus Boston Bruin Zdeno Chara in anticipation for the “Chara at 1000” show, which will debut at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Connecticut Sun:

NESN will continue “Connecticut SUNdays” this weekend with a matchup featuring the Sun vs. Chicago Sky from July 30, 2019.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

At 11 and 11:30 p.m. night between Monday and Friday next week, back-to-back episodes of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

