Matt Martin soon will relive one of his fondest childhood memories.

A NESN panel chose the Gloucester, Mass., native as the Fans’ Choice Contest Week 2 winner. Martin and his father attended the Boston Red Sox versus Toronto Blue Jays game April 20, 2003. Boston’s dramatic win not only thrilled Martin, then age 11, but also has grown increasingly important to him with the passing of time. Martin explained why in his entry.

“I’ve been trying to find this game for years,” he wrote. “It was Easter morning, and my father surprised me with tickets. Rally caps and a walk off from Nomar (Garciaparra) over the green monster sealed a day I will never forget. My father passed away about ten years ago, and when I think of him and all the games we’ve been too this is the game that makes me smile the most.”

Tune in at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday for the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game Martin chose

Thumbnail photo via Matt Martin