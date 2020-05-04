The NFL will not go abroad until 2021 at the earliest.

The league announced Monday that it will not play any international games next season due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexico City and London were scheduled to host one and four games, respectively, in 2020.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” NFL chief strategy and growth officer Christopher Halpin said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

“We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.” ​

The NFL reportedly plans to release the full 2020 schedule — unchanged despite issues prevented by the coronavirus outbreak — Wednesday night. However, there’s a decent chance details of the schedule will leak before its official release.

