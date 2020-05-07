Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After stealing the show during the 2020 NFL Draft, a request has been put in for an encore performance from Bill Belichick’s dog.

Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday’s dog, Nike, prompted a social media eruption when he was seen sitting at the Patriots coach’s work station during the draft. NFL Media’s vice president of programming and production, Mike Quenzel, is hoping that wasn’t the last we’ve seen of Nike on the national stage.

NFL Network is set to run a three-hour television special Thursday night to cover the official release of the 2020 schedule. A number of coaches and executives, including Belichick, reportedly are scheduled to be featured over the course of the program, which also might include a second act from Nike.

“Yes, we made a request for the dog,” Quenzel told Sports Business Daily’s John Ourand. “We don’t know if we’re going to get the dog. That may be the most popular segment. The dog may be the star of the whole darn show.”

At this rate, Nike might have to hire an agent.

NFL Network’s schedule-release show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images