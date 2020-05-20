Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chad O’Shea’s firing from the Dolphins came somewhat as a surprise considering Miami ended its 2019 season winning its last five games, including a Week 16 win over the Patriots.

But New England play a role in the Dolphins parting with O’Shea after just one season?

A new report from the Miami Herald revealed the offensive coordinator’s playbook was too hard for the younger players on Miami’s roster. It was so bad, in fact, that a current player called it a “(expletive) show.”

Check out this excerpt:

The Patriots offense is considered complex, but a player said O’Shea made the situation worse by trying to install especially complicated, advanced elements of the Patriots offense that (Tom) Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels used. Those plays and terminology might be second nature to Brady in years 17, 18 and 19 of his career there but would confuse young Dolphins who were learning the Dolphins offense for the first time.

Taking what you know to a new team probably is common when a coach heads elsewhere, but it clearly didn’t work out for O’Shea.

At the end of the day, though, he was able to land with the Cleveland Browns as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images