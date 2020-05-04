Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the New England Patriots’ top personnel men has found a new gig on a new team.

Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort is joining the Tennessee Titans as their new director of player personnel, according to a report Monday from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Ossenfort’s contract with New England had expired. He spent 15 seasons with the Patriots and was in charge of the team’s college scouting operation for six.

Tennessee has become a hotbed for former Patriots in recent years. Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel both won multiple Super Bowls with New England as a scout and a player, respectively. The Titans also have signed several ex-Patriots players during Robinson’s tenure, including Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Dion Lewis, Josh Kline and Matt Cassel.

Robinson was New England’s previous director of college scouting, holding that position from 2009 to 2013 before leaving for Tennessee. Ossenfort was promoted before the 2014 season.

Before losing Ossenfort, the Patriots bolstered their personnel department by hiring former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns executive Eliot Wolf earlier this offseason.

