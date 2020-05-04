Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2017 first-round picks concludes Monday.

Teams were eligible to start placing the option on Dec. 30, 2019. Among the league’s 32 first-round picks, 17 had options picked up while 13 had their options declined.

Final tally for the 2017 first-round draft picks fifth-year options:

▪️Picked up: 17

▪️Declined: 13

▪️Extended: 1 (Christian McCaffrey)

▪️Released: 1 (Taco Charlton) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2020

Ultimately, having their options picked up means they will stay under contract with their current teams through the 2021 season, where if they didn’t, they will be free agents following the 2020 season. Those who didn’t have their options picked up could perhaps be more likely to be traded, as well.

Here’s how it broke down, according to NFL Media:

Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns picked up defensive end’s fifth-year option on April 27.

Mitchell Trubisky: Chicago Bears declined quarterback’s option.

Solomon Thomas: San Francisco 49ers declined defensive end’s option.

Leonard Fournette: Jacksonville Jaguars declined running back’s option.

Corey Davis: Tennessee Titans declined wide receiver’s option.

Jamal Adams: New York Jets picked up safety’s option on April 29.

Mike Williams: Los Angeles Chargers picked up wide receiver’s option April 30.

Christian McCaffrey: Carolina Panthers agreed to four-year extension with the running back April 16.

John Ross: Cincinnati Bengals declined the wide receiver’s option.

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs picked up the quarterback’s option April 30.

Marshon Lattimore: New Orleans Saints picked up cornerback’s option in March.

Deshaun Watson: Houston Texans picked up the quarterback’s option April 28.

Haason Reddick: Arizona Cardinals declined the line backer’s option, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on May 3.

Derek Barnett: Philadelphia Eagles picked up the defensive end’s option April 28.

Malik Hooker: Indianapolis Colts declined the safety’s option May 4.

Marlon Humphrey: Baltimore Ravens picked up the cornerback’s option April 28.

Jonathan Allen: Washington Redskins picked up the defensive end’s option April 27.

Adoree’ Jackson: Tennessee Titans picked up the cornerback’s option May 1.

O.J. Howard: Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the tight end’s option April 29.

Garett Bolles: Denver Broncos declined the offensive tackle’s option.

Jarrad Davis: Detroit Lions declined the linebacker’s option.

Charles Harris: Miami Dolphins declined the linebacker’s option.

Evan Engram: New York Giants picked up the tight end’s option April 29.

Gareon Conley: Oakland Raiders declined the cornerback’s, prior to trading him to the Houston Texans, who also declined.

Jabrill Peppers: Cleveland Browns picked up the safety’s option, prior to trading him to the New York Giants, who picked up his option.

Takkarist McKinley: Atlanta Falcons declined the defensive end’s option April 29.

Tre’Davious White: Buffalo Bills picked up the cornerback’s option April 23.

Taco Charlton: Dallas Cowboys released the defensive end, who has since been cut by the Dolphins and signed by the Chiefs.

David Njoku: Cleveland Browns picked up the tight end’s option April 27.

T.J. Watt: Pittsburgh Steelers picked up the linebacker’s option April 28.

Reuben Foster: San Francisco 49ers declined the linebacker’s option, before being released. After joining the Redskins, they declined the option on April 30.

Ryan Ramczyk: New Orleans Saints picked up the offensive tackle’s option in March.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images