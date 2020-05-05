The NHL eventually will resume play, but getting to that point is easier said than done.

The league wants to begin Phase 2 of its reopening plan — which will allow players to return to team facilities in small numbers — around mid-to-late May. Some franchises, however, are located in cities where COVID-19 restrictions remain strict, making it difficult to maintain uniformity league-wide.

With that in mind, NHL officials want to assure the league reopens as fairly as possible, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

“Phase 2 can’t really get started until the large majority of the NHL teams are able to open up, and that means players coming back,” Dreger said Tuesday on “Insider Trading.” “But here’s the interesting twist to all of that. Even though the majority of clubs may be able to open up, unless they can all open up at the same time or around the same time, the NHL isn’t going to allow players to go to their club facility again until the majority are able to do that.”

(You can check out the full clip here.)

Like it or not, a move like this makes a lot of sense.

Even if bubble cities are utilized once play resumes, it will take players some time to get back into shape, making access to team facilities all the more important. And allowing some players to access those facilities ahead of others would naturally put dormant players at a disadvantage once they return to the ice. And with the postseason in close range should the 2019-20 season resume, it’s only fair to assure players have the same amount of time to prepare.

The Return To Play committee will meet with NHL officials for the fourth time Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images