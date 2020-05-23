The NHL and NHL Players’ Association met Thursday to discuss the potential 24-team playoff format should the paused 2019-20 season resume.

Voting reportedly was “likely to be completed” by Friday.

While we still don’t have a clear answer if the NHLPA denied or approved the proposal, TSN’s Bob McKenzie on Friday reported it is “expected” to be approved. McKenzie noted Thursday’s call “got a little heated at times,” but “the exec committee vote by team is expected to result in NHLPA approval of the NHL plan.”

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun also added some details regarding the matter:

It’s now just a matter of time to see the NHLPA’s final decision and how the league responds to get things going in order to try to salvage the season and crown a Stanley Cup champion.

More NHL: League Reportedly Considering These Hub Cities For Proposed Plan To Return

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images