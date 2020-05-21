Include Herm Edwards among those who are expecting a jump from N’Keal Harry in Year 2.

While Harry shined in spurts last season, his rookie campaign in New England largely was underwhelming. He missed the first half of the regular season due to an ankle injury, and the missed time only made the task of building chemistry with Tom Brady that much tougher.

But now it’s Jarrett Stidham under center for the Patriots, and many believe the quarterback change might benefit Harry. Edwards, the wideout’s coach at Arizona State, seems to believe so, and he’s confident Harry is ready for the challenge that awaits.

“Knowing N’Keal, he has gained some confidence with the experience that he had,” Edwards told Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna. “I think he’ll enjoy (the increased pressure). He kind of loves that. That’s the competitiveness in him. He enjoys that part of it — when it’s hard. He likes hard. He knows right now he has a window to grow up with this quarterback that they have (in Jarrett Stidham), because the quarterback doesn’t have a lot of experience either.”

Harry all but surely will have an expanded role with the Patriots in the upcoming season. New England’s pass-catching corps isn’t anything to write home about, and the top man on the depth chart, Julian Edelman, will turn 34 on Friday. Harry soon could become Stidham’s favorite target, and if Edwards’ endorsement is any indication, the 22-year-old would thrive in such a scenario.

