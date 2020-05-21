Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tom Brady-Julian Edelman bromance is alive and well.

Edelman on Wednesday posted a photo of himself working out while wearing a protective face mask. The picture, in which the New England Patriots receiver looks insanely fit, likely was photoshopped, but whatever.

“New face mask, same routine,” Edelman wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Enter Brady, whose comment likely will send Patriots fans down memory lane.

“Gonna be a hell of a story,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote.

Brady, of course, was referencing New England’s comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. In mic’d-up videos from the game, Edelman can be heard repeatedly saying, “It’s going to be a hell of a story.”

The whole thing has become a punchline, and rightfully so — it was kind of annoying.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images