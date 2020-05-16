Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jarrett Stidham is getting acquainted with the New England community.

The Patriots second-year quarterback, along with his wife Kennedy Stidham, has provided more than 1,000 meals to families and children through the Hockomock Area YMCA. It comes during a time where families are in need of both food and/or financial help due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organization shared its thanks to the Jarrett and Kennedy Stidham Friday afternoon on its Twitter page.

The sun & warmth were not the only surprises today. A big thank you to Patriots Quarterback @Jarrett_Stidham and his wife @kennedystidham_ for reaching out to us to help & providing over 1,000 @attleborocfa1 lunches today for children & families in our #community #BeCauseY pic.twitter.com/AMTrZTG9iv — Hockomock Area YMCA (@HockomockYMCA) May 15, 2020

Stidham, as you likely have heard by now, is expected to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback when the 2020 season begins. Veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer also will be in the mix for New England, which will begin its first season in the last 20 years without Tom Brady playing behind center.

Stidham is one of many Patriots to have given back, while the organization has helped do its part as well.

