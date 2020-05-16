New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to the Broward County Jail on Saturday.
The 2019 first-round pick faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm along with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, as reported by ESPN.
Cohen confirmed Baker, 22, turned himself in Saturday in an Instagram post where he asked those “Don’t rush to judgement.”
Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was wanted along with Baker due to an alleged incident that took place Wednesday, has not turned himself in. ESPN reported that Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, but there has been no decision on when or if he will will turn himself in, his attorney Michael Grieco said.
A University of Georgia product, Baker started 15 of 16 games during his rookie season with eight passes defensed and 61 tackles.
