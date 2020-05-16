Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to the Broward County Jail on Saturday.

The 2019 first-round pick faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm along with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, as reported by ESPN.

Cohen confirmed Baker, 22, turned himself in Saturday in an Instagram post where he asked those “Don’t rush to judgement.”

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was wanted along with Baker due to an alleged incident that took place Wednesday, has not turned himself in. ESPN reported that Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, but there has been no decision on when or if he will will turn himself in, his attorney Michael Grieco said.

A University of Georgia product, Baker started 15 of 16 games during his rookie season with eight passes defensed and 61 tackles.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/ USA TODAY NETWORK Images