Julian Edelman is like the rest of us.

It’s been five months since the New England Patriots were last on a football field after a Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans. And with the 2020 NFL season in danger of not starting on time, it’s unclear when Edelman and the Patriots will be back on the gridiron.

The veteran receiver on Tuesday took to Instagram to share what a lot of us are feeling:

“Dear football,

“We miss you.

“Sincerely,

“Everyone,” he captioned the photo.

Hopefully the coronavirus pandemic won’t impact the start of the season, which is slated to kick off Sept. 10. The Patriots are set to open their season Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images