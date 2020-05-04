Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The German soccer league, while initially having expectations to return to play following the coronavirus, has had a wrench thrown into its plans.

The New York Times reported Monday that 10 players were found to have contracted the virus. It followed a blanket testing of 1,700-plus individuals from 36 teams representing the league, the Bundesliga.

The Times reported while “it was not clear if the results would derail plans to restart,” the results “were seen as a harbinger for the heavy considerations all sports organizations would face as they make reopening plans.”

Government officials are expected to announce Wednesday whether the league can restart.

The Bundesliga, on the other hand, had warned of “financial catastrophe” in the event the season was not able to resume, and conclude.

The majority of individuals who tested positive are believed to be asymptomatic, with three of the positive tests coming from F.C. Cologne. The affected individuals have been isolated until they are free of the virus.

The development has cast doubt into if the league will be able to reopen competitions, and thus could impact the rest of the soccer world. After all, Germany has one of the lowest death rates among major countries and had been lauded for its testing process.

The news comes one day after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said non-Canadian NHL players would have to abide by quarantine rules if the league was to return and hold contests in Canada.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images