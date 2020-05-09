Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made history in 2004.

After 86 long and heartbreaking years, the Sox did the seemingly impossible and broke the “Curse of the Bambino,” sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals to give Boston its first World Series title since 1918.

NESN has been re-airing each win from the squad’s magical 2004 playoff run, and it all comes full circle Friday night as Derek Lowe takes the mound in the decisive Game 4 at Busch Stadium.

Former Red Sox catcher and captain Jason Varitek joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “At Home With TC” talk about the squad’s impressive playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images