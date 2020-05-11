Richard Seymour was announced Monday as the newest member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

Seymour, a dominant defensive lineman who played key roles on New England’s first three Super Bowl-winning teams, beat out fellow finalists Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel in a fan vote.

From our first-round draft pick in 2001 to our 30th member of @TheHall. Highlighting @BigSey93's career in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/iYY9DqscIu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2020

A first-round draft pick (sixth overall) by the Patriots in 2001, Seymour spent eight of his 12 NFL seasons in New England, earning five consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2002 to 2006) and three straight first-team All-Pro nods (2003 to 2005). The Georgia product finished his career with the Oakland Raiders, making the Pro Bowl in two of his final three seasons.

Seymour had made the final ballot for the Patriots Hall of Fame in each of the previous three years but lost out to Raymond Clayborn, Matt Light and Rodney Harrison. A member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team, Seymour also was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last two cycles, falling short of enshrinement each time.

“Richard Seymour laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a team statement. “Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him.

“Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a Hall of Fame-caliber person, as well. I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in the Patriots Hall of Fame and very soon the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.”

The Patriots have yet to set a date for Seymour’s enshrinement ceremony.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images