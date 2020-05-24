Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and New England Patriots fans likely were in a similar position Sunday — laughing at Tom Brady’s expense.

Brady was off to a rough start while playing with partner Phil Mickelson, and against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, during “The Match” on Sunday.

And Payton depicted that he couldn’t pass up on throwing a jab at the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whom the Saints coach will see twice a year in NFC South competition.

“I’m liking this Florida @TomBrady right now,” Payton tweeted.

Ouch.

Payton’s comments weren’t the only to come out of New Orleans either as Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to Instagram to share that he and professional golfer Sergio Garcia would take on the winner of Sunday’s event.

While the Manning-Woods pair held an early advantage over Brady-Mickelson, it will be interesting to see how it plays out as they make the turn.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images