The NBA took a positive step Friday when it allowed some practice facilities to open under strict guidelines in states that have loosened its stay-at-home orders.

There’s still no timeframe on when or if the season will resume. But if you ask one NBA legend, he thinks it would be best to just forget about what was left of this year.

Shaquille O’Neal spoke with For The Win and revealed he thinks the NBA’s best course of action would be to shift the focus to 2020-21.

“I think we should scrap the season,” he said. “Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year. Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect. What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year.”

There’s been talk of finishing the season at Walt Disney World in Florida while also pushing the start of next season to December.

But only time will tell what will happen with the remaining games on this year’s schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images