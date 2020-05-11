Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chandler Jones has finished what he started.

Jones, a two-time All-Pro edge rusher for the Arizona Cardinals, received his degree in Human Development and Family Sciences from Syracuse University on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Jones left Syracuse in 2012 to enter the NFL Draft, where he was selected in the first round by the New England Patriots. He spent four seasons with the Patriots, being selected to one Pro Bowl just before he was traded to the Cardinals prior to the 2016 season.

“Graduating is huge for both me and my family,” Jones wrote, per the Cardinals’ Mark Dalton. “Graduating is along the same lines as winning the Super Bowl that I won — Super Bowl XLIX.”

Congrats to Cardinals all pro Chandler Jones who today receives his degree in Human Development & Family Sciences from Syracuse (in a virtual ceremony). He left Syracuse in 2012 to enter the NFL & since then no player in the league has more sacks than his 96 (incl 19 last year) pic.twitter.com/jcR4hWEN3M — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) May 10, 2020

Jones was named a first-team All-Pro following a 2019 season in which he tallied a career-high 19 (!!) sacks in 16 games. He has 11 or more sacks in each of his four seasons with the Cardinals, including 17 during his 2017 first-team All-Pro campaign.

