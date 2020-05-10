Anfernee Jennings already has earned some noteworthy comparisons before seeing his first snaps in Foxboro.

Jennings, who the New England Patriots selected with a third-round pick last month, is expected to be an ideal fit as a defensive end or outside linebacker. His positional versatility earned him some praise from NFL Network’s Charles Davis, who compared the Alabama product to two Patriots that fans will certainly be happy about.

“He can rush the passer off the edge, so he has some of that Dont’a Hightower in him,” Davis told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “He’s got those heavy-type hands that help set an edge with a blocker. He just has that versatility you’re looking for. He can probably put his hand in the ground and rush, and stand up and drop into coverage when you need to, and swing inside when you want him to.”

But Hightower was just one of the names Davis used. He also noted how Jennings has some of the same qualities as ex-Patriot and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who is a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“He’s like the old Sam linebacker, kind of like what Vrabel used to be,” Davis said. “Just get over the tight end, beat the heck out of him, and good luck getting off the line of scrimmage.

“Typical Patriot pick, seeing multiple opportunities and options inside of one package. And that one package is a good player,” Davis said.

Patriots fans certainly hope so, and can’t wait to see him on the field.

