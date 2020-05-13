Four days later, the UFC is back at it again, and NESN Games is bringing you a chance to win as you celebrate the return of sports.

UFC 249 went off with too any problems Saturday night, and they’ll try to keep up the momentum Wednesday night with UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville.

Once again, you’ll have a chance to play along thanks to NESN Games, our new interactive gaming site. You have until 9 p.m. ET to fill out your fight card, including the main event of Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira, making your picks of who will win each main card bout and how many rounds each will last. The winner will walk away with a $25 online gift code to the ’47 store.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images