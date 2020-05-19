Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Forget William Byron and his three wins, Denny Hamlin and his adorable daughter and Clint Bowyer and his hilarious commentary.

The real star of the iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series was Barney, the most enthusiastic flag man in motorsports — digital or otherwise.

If you watched the series, which was created after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the 2020 NASCAR season to a halt, you likely are well aware of Barney’s incredible talents. However, many are completely oblivious to the pixel-built behemoth capable of creating localized windstorms with his flag waving.

Thankfully, NASCAR on Tuesday gave Barney the spotlight he deserves in this awesome video:

What if I told you that when they went back to the track, the biggest star wasn't invited.#TheLastFlag pic.twitter.com/n8V95fNqak — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 19, 2020

Now that is a “30 for 30” we can’t wait to see.

Thumbnail photo via Reddit/NASCAR