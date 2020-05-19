Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With coronavirus-related restrictions currently aplenty in the NFL, players across the league have needed to take matters into their own hands to prepare for the upcoming season.

For Jamie Collins, this has included working with one of the best defensive players in the game.

Collins last week worked out with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who alongside the veteran linebacker headlined a stout New England defense in 2019. As evidenced by an Instagram photo Collins shared after the training session, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year apparently put his former teammate through the wringer.

The Lions surely are hoping Collins’ hard work will pay off. Detroit inked the eighth-year pro to a three-year, $30 million deal at the turn of the new league year.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images