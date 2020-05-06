Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is well-aware quarterbacks have it a bit easier these days than years past in the NFL.

Protecting the signal-caller has become a priority for referees, which often can lead to bogus penalty calls when no infraction actually was made. This unsurprisingly tends to happen quite often around Brady, as the six-time Super Bowl champion arguably is the best to ever play the position.

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback expressed some self-awareness about the matter in response to a recent Instagram post from Von Miller. The Denver Broncos star shared a photo of he and Brady from last year’s Kentucky Derby, which prompted a funny yet accurate comment from TB12.

“That’s the only time you are allowed to get that close to me without a penalty flag 🤣🤣🤣,” Brady wrote.

Miller will have a chance to put Brady on the turf in the upcoming season when the Bucs visit the Broncos. We’ll find out the date and time of the matchup Thursday night when the NFL reveals the official 2020 schedule.

