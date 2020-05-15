Tom Brady, of course, doesn’t have to worry about his NFL legacy, but he now has the opportunity to make a major statement within the football world.

Brady is regarded by most as the greatest quarterback of all time, though some naysayers believe Bill Belichick deserves the bulk of the credit for the New England Patriots’ success over the past two decades. Colin Cowherd is not among this company, and he would like to see the tired take put to rest once and for all.

As such, when asked earlier this week who he’d rather see in Super Bowl LV, Brady or Belichick, Cowherd opted for the star quarterback.

“I would rather Tom Brady makes the Super Bowl,” Cowherd said on FS1’s “The Herd.” “First of all, it’s so insulting to insinuate that Brady won because of a system. Belichick, we acknowledge, is the best coach ever. But there are people that during his run said Aaron Rodgers was better than Tom Brady because Tom Brady was a system guy. So if Tom Brady wins a Super Bowl, we’ll acknowledge Belichick’s still great. Nobody denies it, best coach ever. Then we’ll say, ‘OK, it wasn’t a system.’ So it’s a win for Tom, not necessarily over Belichick, but a validation of Tom’s greatness, which shouldn’t be argued.”

Cowherd, for one, isn’t expecting Belichick’s Patriots to come close reaching Super Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. In fact, “The Herd” host believes New England will finish last in the AFC East in the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images