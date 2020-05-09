Sports are back.

Jacksonville, Fla., will host UFC 249 on Saturday in the first live event from a major United States pro sports organization since COVID-19 turned the sports world upside-down. The stacked card is headlined by a fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, who will battle for the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship.

There will be no fans in the stands.

Here’s the full UFC 249 schedule:

Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET (UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+)
Mid-Level Prelims: 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN+)
Main Card: pm ET (ESPN+ PPV)

And here’s how to watch the main card of UFC 249 online:

When: Saturday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: PPV
Live Stream: ESPN+

