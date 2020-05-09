Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports are back.

Jacksonville, Fla., will host UFC 249 on Saturday in the first live event from a major United States pro sports organization since COVID-19 turned the sports world upside-down. The stacked card is headlined by a fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, who will battle for the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship.

There will be no fans in the stands.

If you don't know, now you know#UFC249 is LIVE Saturday at on @espn+ PPV at 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/rRgmx4pwMl — danawhite (@danawhite) May 6, 2020

Here’s the full UFC 249 schedule:

Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET (UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+)

Mid-Level Prelims: 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN+)

Main Card: pm ET (ESPN+ PPV)

And here’s how to watch the main card of UFC 249 online:

When: Saturday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: PPV

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images