Less than a week after ESPN closed the book on “The Last Dance,” the network previewed a new documentary series on another one of sports’ greatest athletes.

“Man in the Arena,” a nine-part series covering Tom Brady’s journey to becoming arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, will premiere some time next year. The series, according to Deadline, will be co-produced by ESPN, Brady’s production company, 199 Productions, and Gotham Chopra, who worked with the star quarterback on the “Tom vs. Time” project.

You can watch the first trailer for the series in the video below:

Connor Schell, the senior vice president and executive producer of ESPN Films & Original Content, hinted each of Brady’s nine career Super Bowl runs will be covered in detail.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” Schell said, per Deadline. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them. Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images