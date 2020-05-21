Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Russell Wilson’s reign as the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback soon could be over.

That title likely will be handed over to Dak Prescott, who reportedly has been offered a whopping five-year, $175 million contract by the Dallas Cowboys, according to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms.

While that reported deal is worth $35 million annually, Prescott is looking to rake in “north of $45 million” in the final year of the contract, per Simms.

The 2019 season marked the final year of Prescott’s rookie contract with the Cowboys. Dallas slapped the franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl selection back in March, though he’s yet to sign the tender. Under NFL rules for franchise-tagged players, the Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to reach an agreement on a long-term extension.

Prescott is coming off a career season in which he threw for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns. He’s in line for another strong campaign in 2020, as Dallas retained Amari Cooper this offseason and effectively stole CeeDee Lamb, arguably this year’s top wideout prospect, with the 17th overall pick in the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images