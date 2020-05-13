Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd doesn’t seem overly optimistic that New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham is poised for a strong 2020 campaign.

Stidham, as you likely know, seems like the favorite to be the Patriots starting quarterback despite it being just his second season in the league. But Cowherd expressed how he feels the Auburn product won’t be among the best second-year quarterbacks — a class with Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, New York Giants’ Daniel Jones, Denver Broncos’ Drew Lock, Washington Redskins’ Dwayne Haskins and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew.

The FS1 talking head, who ultimately compared the six signal-callers and noted who he could see in the running for the NFL MVP, explained why he was down on Stidham during Wednesday’s episode of “The Herd.”

“New England has a conservative system. New England’s system is not built for the quarterback, the division is tougher, and frankly, he’s got no weapons and no veteran tight end,” Cowherd said.

“I think it’s asking way too much for Jarrett Stidham with few snaps to walk into a tougher division — Buffalo’s defense, (the) Jets’ defense, and Brian Flores of Miami is a defensive coach — and rack up big numbers.”

Which 2nd-year QB has the best chance to win MVP? "I'm going to bet on Drew Lock." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CjfbLtJWB2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 13, 2020

Cowherd may be right. Stidham may not have the weapons like say that of Lock in Denver or Murray in Arizona, who was just helped by trading for All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

But realistic Patriots fans also should not expect Stidham to enter his first season with MVP-caliber hopes. As long as he’s able to help the team win, many would be fine with that.

