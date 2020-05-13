Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The universal designated hitter has been a topic of discussion over the last few years. And now it appears it will come to fruition.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the universal DH that was proposed by Major League Baseball owners “is expected to be easily approved” and players “long favored” the idea.

Universal DH proposed by MLB is expected to be easily approved by players, who long favored idea. It won’t impact finances in ‘20 but could boost pay for select few in ‘21 based on better stats. Teams helped: Dodgers (great depth), Nats (same), Brewers (Braun), Mets (Cespedes?) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 13, 2020

Owners reportedly approved a proposal that was presented to the MLB Players’ Association on Tuesday. The two sides met for “several hours” and talks are expected to remain fluid throughout the week.

A universal DH certainly makes a lot of sense, especially if MLB is able to resume its season this summer on a shortened schedule. As Heyman noted in is tweet, a DH will help National League teams as they’ll be able to utilize a player to their advantage rather than have a pitcher hit.

Of course, this also will help American League teams as they won’t have to make lineup changes and hold the usual DH out of a game so the pitcher can take the spot in the starting nine.

It’s a positive step, for sure. But the main thing is getting the players and owners to agree on all aspects of the proposal.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images