As time went on, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for Tom Brady to leave the Patriots in free agency.

But it did catch Brady’s longtime center off guard.

Of course, Brady back in March bolted from the Pats to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an interview on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Monday, Dan Koppen admitted that he was a little blindsided.

“It did (catch me off guard),” Koppen said, via WEEI.com. “It definitely did surprise me early on. A goal for a lot of guys is to spend my entire career in one organization. I guess when you play that long that goal probably gets harder and harder. And when you have a coach that is that demanding, not that is a bad thing, but you play for the guy for 20 years that can take a toll.”

This seems to be a similar sentiment to what a lot felt in the aftermath of Brady’s decision. While it certainly was surprising to hear the quarterback actually was leaving the Patriots, it ultimately wasn’t the most shocking thing in the world with all things considered.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images