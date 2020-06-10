Ready for the best thing you’ll see all day, Boston Bruins fans?
Brad Marchand on Wednesday Instagrammed a photo of himself and linemate Patrice Bergeron together on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena. NHL teams were allowed to reopen their practice facilities earlier this week in accordance with local governments’ COVID-19 guidelines.
Take a look at a photo three months in the making:
The NHL hopes to start phase 3 of its return plan in mid-July, at which points training camps could start up. The league hasn’t finalized its return-to-play format, but has revealed various details as well as a desire to resume play by late July/early August.
The Bruins haven’t played since March 10 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images