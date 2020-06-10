Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL season could feature an abbreviated exhibition slate.

The NFL and NFLPA are considering shortening the 2020 preseason for all teams as the league returns from its COVID-19 shutdown, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“Nothing finalized or imminent,” Pelissero tweeted,” but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games rather than four.”

Under the typical scheduling guidelines, teams hold two weeks of training camp practices before their first preseason game. That might not be sufficient this year after coronavirus restrictions wiped out spring practice for all teams.

Though many players around the league have congregated for unofficial workouts away from team facilities, no team has been able to hold an official practice since the 2019 season concluded.

Pelissero also mentioned the possibility of players reporting early for training camp, which would need to be cleared by the NFLPA. Most NFL teams currently are scheduled to report July 28.

Shortening the preseason would allow for a longer “ramp-up” period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc. More at the top of the hour on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

The New England Patriots’ preseason schedule consists of home games against the Detroit Lions (Aug. 13) and Carolina Panthers (Aug. 20) and road dates with the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 27) and New York Giants (Sept. 3). If the first two games are canceled, the Patriots would not play at Gillette Stadium until Sept. 13, when they open the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images