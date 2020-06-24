Brooks Koepka has confirmed he will not participate in this weekend’s Travelers Championship after his caddy, Ricky Elliott, tested positive for COVID-19.

Koepka took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, noting he has not tested positive for the virus himself. That said, Koepka says he takes the issue “very seriously.”

“I don’t want to do anything that might jeopardize the health of any other player in the field or his ability to compete,” he said. “I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this tour can continue is if guys do this sort of thing and be proactive about it.”

Kopeka told Golfweek Elliott tested negative at first, but his second test returned positive.

“We all got tested Monday — myself, (coach) Claude (Harmon III) and Ricky,” Koepka said. “We had no symptoms. Nothing. Ricky has my full support in this. I feel bad for him. We’ve got to do everything we can not to spread it. We have to protect the field. That’s why we have these rules.”

The Travelers’ Championship begins Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images