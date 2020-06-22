Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR teams typically are prohibited from inspecting their cars ahead of a race once their vehicle passes an OSS inspection.

But the league made a special exception for one team Monday morning after a noose was found at the team’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. The driver for that team, Darrell Wallace Jr., is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s highest level. He’s also the man that urged NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which some fans protested outside the race track Sunday.

Though Wallace’s car had passed its inspection Sunday, NASCAR gave the 43 team permission to check its car Monday prior to the rescheduled Geico 500 to assure nothing had been tampered with while impounded overnight, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Take a look:

From @JamieLittleTV … NASCAR is allowing the 43 team to check the car this morning at Talladega to make sure nothing was tampered with while it was impounded overnight. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/j0wVQ3OnRO — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020

The NASCAR community has shown Wallace loads of support since news of Sunday’s incident surfaced. Both NASCAR and the FBI are investigating the matter.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images