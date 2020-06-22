Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday’s rumors proved to be Monday’s news in regards to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott reportedly signed his franchise tender with Dallas, according to Cowboys’ writer David Helman. It means Prescott is officially under contract for the 2020 season, as he’ll play on the franchise tag unless the two parties come to an agreement on a long-term deal before July 15.

The 26-year-old Prescott will earn $31.4 million in 2020, if an agreement can’t be reached.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Prescott took a step forward in 2019 while posting career highs in passing yards (4,902) and passing touchdowns (30).

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images