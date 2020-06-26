Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some football fans surely struggled to believe it when Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

In fact, even a member of the Buccaneers initially struggled to wrap his head around it.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show,” Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale admitted he thought he was the victim of a prank when he was first informed about Tampa Bay adding Gronkowski.

“The Gronk thing, I did not believe the Gronk one,” Ogunbowale said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “I thought they were messing with me on that one, but when they said we got Brady, I believed them.”

Ogunbowale has been able to take the field with Gronkowski at the Bucs’ recent Brady-led workouts, which apparently have been structured more like a legitimate practice. According to the fourth-year running back, Gronk isn’t showing many, if any, signs of rust.

“I’m just going to say he looks good,” Ogunbowale said. “He looks real good. He looks fast, he looks explosive. I’m excited to see him play once we get pads on.”

It’s safe to assume Bucs fans are equally, if not more excited about, seeing the Brady-Gronk dynamic in action.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images