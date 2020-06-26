It was reported earlier in the week that the Seattle Seahawks were among the teams to have had internal discussions about the possibility of signing Antonio Brown.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks believes Pete Carroll and Co. should take the next step and bring in AB.

Brooks views Seattle as an ideal landing spot for Brown, citing Carroll’s approach to the game as well as Russell Wilson’s unique style of play.

“I think it would be the perfect fit for Antonio Brown,” Brooks said on NFL Network. “Pete Carroll is a guy who values talent more than anybody else and he believes that he’s created a culture for talent to be able to be themselves from a personality standpoint. So I think that works well with Antonio Brown. From a playing perspective, I think his style is a perfect match for Russell Wilson. I understand Russell Wilson is the master of improvisation. Antonio Brown is a guy who loves to play sandlot football on the perimeter. When they are able to play in sync, you have the potential to see a lot of footballs flying over the heads of defenses. I think this would be a great move because it also would give the Seattle Seahawks a dominant No. 1 receiver, something that they really have never had in Russell Wilson’s time.”

At this point, the Seahawks might be the team most serious about potentially adding the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. The Baltimore Ravens, who also were reported to have discussed signing Brown, reportedly are unlikely to sign the 31-year-old.

