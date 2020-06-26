Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get your calendars ready, folks.

The NBA on Friday unveiled the schedule for the restart of the 2019-20 season, which will take place in Orlando, Fla., beginning in July.

The return to play will begin with an eight-game “seeding round” to determine the final standings before diving into a full postseason. The teams’ records at the time of the pause will carry over into the seeding round.

That said, here’s who the Boston Celtics will play.

The Celtics are expected to report to Orlando on July 8. And while COVID-19 cases in Florida are on the rise, it doesn’t appear, at least for now, that it will put a damper on the NBA’s plans.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images