Get your calendars ready, folks.
The NBA on Friday unveiled the schedule for the restart of the 2019-20 season, which will take place in Orlando, Fla., beginning in July.
The return to play will begin with an eight-game “seeding round” to determine the final standings before diving into a full postseason. The teams’ records at the time of the pause will carry over into the seeding round.
That said, here’s who the Boston Celtics will play.
WE'RE BACK ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/GTpPUQya6P
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 26, 2020
The Celtics are expected to report to Orlando on July 8. And while COVID-19 cases in Florida are on the rise, it doesn’t appear, at least for now, that it will put a damper on the NBA’s plans.
More NBA: Two Celtics Stars Were Heavily Involved In NBA Restart Process
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images