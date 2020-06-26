Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There have been a lot of updates about nothing over the last four-plus months since the NBA’s pandemic pause.

But finally, the light is at the end of the tunnel, in the form of the official schedule for the return.

Of course, commissioner Adam Silver on Friday announced that a “significant spread” of COVID-19 could be enough for the league to cease operations again in the aftermath of the NBA and NBPA releasing a joint-statement revealing 16 of 302 players tested were positive for the coronavirus.

Let’s not talk about that though. Because as things stand right now, professional basketball will return on Thursday, July 30, with up to seven games being played per day, all day, from there.

Here is the NBA’s full schedule of seeding games:

The NBA schedule is here! #WholeNewGame – Season Resumes on July 30 with Jazz vs. Pelicans and Clippers vs. Lakers in TNT Doubleheader

– ESPN’s Game Coverage Restarts on July 31 with Celtics vs. Bucks and Rockets vs. Maverickshttps://t.co/V7w4aI8uJp — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020

