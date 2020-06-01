Well, we know how Robert Williams feels about Jayson Tatum potentially receiving a huge payday.
In case you missed, a recent report indicated the Boston Celtics “likely” will offer Tatum a max contract after the season — whenever that might be. The news prompted a great reactions from Tatum’s peers across the NBA.
Williams, one of Tatum’s teammates on the Celtics, also chimed in, essentially supporting the notion of Boston extending its 22-year-old star.
Check out this tweet:
Yeen 👀💯 https://t.co/0aSdsHcnni
— Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) May 31, 2020
Obviously, it makes all the sense in the world for the Celtics to offer Tatum a max contract.
The Duke product was averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game before the NBA season screeched to a halt. He looks like the future of the franchise.
