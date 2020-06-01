Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, we know how Robert Williams feels about Jayson Tatum potentially receiving a huge payday.

In case you missed, a recent report indicated the Boston Celtics “likely” will offer Tatum a max contract after the season — whenever that might be. The news prompted a great reactions from Tatum’s peers across the NBA.

Williams, one of Tatum’s teammates on the Celtics, also chimed in, essentially supporting the notion of Boston extending its 22-year-old star.

Obviously, it makes all the sense in the world for the Celtics to offer Tatum a max contract.

The Duke product was averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game before the NBA season screeched to a halt. He looks like the future of the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images