While it’s unfair to the 23-year-old, Jarrett Stidham undoubtedly will be compared to Tom Brady throughout the upcoming NFL season.

Stidham is in line to be the Patriots’ new starting quarterback in wake of Brady’s departure. Although the 2019 fourth-rounder is a fairly prototypical signal-caller, his skill set isn’t identical to the six-time Super Bowl champion’s. For instance, Stidham’s pure athleticism probably is better than his predecessor’s.

As such, Patriots fans shouldn’t expect to see a playing style completely similar to Brady’s from Stidham. Perhaps Stidham’s game will remind fans of Tony Romo’s, as Chris Simms sees a bit of the former Dallas Cowboys star in the second-year pro.

“First off, I loved (Stidham) coming out of college,” Simms said on NBC Sports, as transcribed by The Boston Globe. “I saw a lot of him in preseason last year, and loved the way he looked. Really, when you look at him, there’s nothing to say or look at him physically and go, ‘Oh, there’s a weakness to his football game.’ He reminds me a little of Tony Romo. He’s a very pure thrower of the football. He’s got great mechanics, he’s natural that way. He’s smart, and we know he’s being well-schooled up there in New England.

“He doesn’t have as strong of an arm as Tom Brady, but it’s not far off — it’s right there in that range. It’s a really good arm, and he’s a good athlete. Not an athlete that’s going to run for a ton of yards, but can move around the pocket and extend plays that way. That’s what I’m excited about with Jarrett Stidham: He’s got great feel. He’s a natural at playing the quarterback position, let alone, he’s got skills that can really shine and stand out as well.”

Simms clearly is high on Stidham’s potential. In fact, the former QB-turned-analyst would not be surprised if Stidham is quarterbacking the Patriots for the next six or seven years.

