The Baltimore Ravens put together an exciting year in 2019, in large part due to the play of mobile quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Well, with one former league MVP Cam Newton reportedly joining the New England Patriots, it’s led an NFL analyst to draw some comparisons entering the 2020 campaign.

“Feel like @Patriots may often look like the Ravens on offense at moments,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky tweeted Sunday. “… 3 tight ends on the field-misdirection/shifts/motions/ with downhill run+QB run and (play action) shots…”

With Newton being the biggest offseason addition for the Patriots, the selection of tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the NFL Draft make for some similarities to Baltimore, who used multi-tight end sets extensively last season. And there’s no doubt Newton, like Jackson, will help the Patriots’ skill position players with his dual-threat ability.

But even with that said, the 2020 Patriots have a long way to go if they want to resemble the 2019 Ravens, who were the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL.

