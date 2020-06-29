Major League Baseball is back, and we’re getting a look into how the season will work.
Teams report to MLB Summer Camp beginning July 1 and will have just over three weeks to prepare for the 60-game campaign. The league further announced the official rule changes and dates that we should mark on our calendars.
Check them out:
Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 MLB season: pic.twitter.com/al593RTEPa
— MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2020
The universal designated hitter, of course, impacts only the National League. It will also be interesting to see how the runner starting on second base in extra-inning games will impact the speed of games.
Anyway, is it July 23 yet?
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images