Major League Baseball is back, and we’re getting a look into how the season will work.

Teams report to MLB Summer Camp beginning July 1 and will have just over three weeks to prepare for the 60-game campaign. The league further announced the official rule changes and dates that we should mark on our calendars.

Check them out:

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 MLB season: pic.twitter.com/al593RTEPa — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2020

The universal designated hitter, of course, impacts only the National League. It will also be interesting to see how the runner starting on second base in extra-inning games will impact the speed of games.

Anyway, is it July 23 yet?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images