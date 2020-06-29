Major League Baseball is back, and we’re getting a look into how the season will work.

Teams report to MLB Summer Camp beginning July 1 and will have just over three weeks to prepare for the 60-game campaign. The league further announced the official rule changes and dates that we should mark on our calendars.

Check them out:

The universal designated hitter, of course, impacts only the National League. It will also be interesting to see how the runner starting on second base in extra-inning games will impact the speed of games.

Anyway, is it July 23 yet?

