It doesn’t sound like Donald Trump was thrilled with the recent remarks made by Roger Goodell.

After the NFL first issued a rather hollow statement in wake of George Floyd’s death, Goodell followed up with a second, more straightforward message Friday. The commissioner acknowledged the league was “wrong” for not listening to its players earlier and encouraged NFLers to speak out and peacefully protest.

Those protests very well could (once again) include kneeling during the national anthem. While Goodell never directly mentioned the anthem, flag or kneeling during his latest statement, Trump seems to fear he opened the door for such action.

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Trump also chimed in last week after Drew Brees initially stated he’d never agree with players kneeling during the national anthem. After the New Orleans Saints quarterback issued multiple apologies for his original sentiments, Trump took to Twitter to express belief that Brees should not have taken them back. Brees soon thereafter responded to Trump, explaining the issue has never nor will ever be about the flag itself and that “we can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.”

We imagine Trump will have plenty more to say about the NFL and its players as the 2020 season nears.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images