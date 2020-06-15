Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot reportedly was one of a several professional football players from the state of Texas to test positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Both the Cowboys and Houston Texans had players test positive for the coronavirus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Well, Elliot clearly isn’t happy that his name was the lone name associated. And the 24-year-old depicted his displeasure in a series of tweets.

HIPAA ?? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

My agent didn’t break the story to the media — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

Elliot’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed the report to Rapoport, but Elliot says it wasn’t him who released it.

The Cowboys also told Rapoport “due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees.”

It begs the question who was the person to leak the information in the first place, while Elliot likely won’t be happy with whoever that is.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images