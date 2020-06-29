Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You’d think the best player on one of the Patriots’ biggest rivals would be salty over New England replacing one MVP quarterback with another.

Alas, that’s not where Jamal Adams’ head is at.

The New York Jets safety — who soon might be a former New York Jets safety — was among those fired up by the reports of Cam Newton’s contract with the Patriots. In particular, Adams was impressed with New England head coach Bill Belichick for being the person finally willing to take a chance on Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers in March.

Here’s Adams’ reaction:

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

News of Newton’s deal with the Patriots sent social media into a total uproar.

And though he didn’t say much, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did have a reaction to the reports.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images