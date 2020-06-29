Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith was fired up by the news of Cam Newton’s deal with the Patriots.

New England on Sunday reportedly inked the 31-year-old quarterback to a one-year, incentive-laden contract. The news sent shockwaves across the sports world, prompting a wide array of reactions on social media.

Smith, the co-host of ESPN’s “First Take,” took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“OK, Cam. OK, Cam — I see you, I see you,” Smith said in a video. “Willing to go to New England, succeed — to be the successor to Tom Brady? Oh my goodness. I like it. I like it. Can New England win the Super Bowl again? Can they do it again? I don’t know, Patrick Mahomes. I don’t know, Deshaun Watson. I don’t know, Lamar Jackson. I don’t know. I don’t know. But I love it. Cam, I hear you, bro.”

OK Cam Newton!!!! pic.twitter.com/f02CbLuTPp — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 29, 2020

Smith might be getting ahead of himself. Newton, who has been neither healthy nor good over the last two seasons, has much to prove with the Patriots. It’s no certainty he wins the starting job in training camp.

However, if Newton reverts to his MVP form, the Patriots’ run of dominance likely will continue.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images