The fate of Major League Baseball’s 2020 season now is in the hands of commissioner Rob Manfred, and league owners have signaled their support for one particular plan.

MLB owners have voted in favor of honoring the league’s March 26 agreement with the Players’ Association, according to a statement released Monday night. But the league is asking the union to provide them with “two pieces of information” before proceeding.

First, MLB wants to know if players will be able to report to camp within seven days, or by July 1. Second, the league wants to know if the union will agree to the operating manual featuring new health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 and preventing the disease’s spread during the 2020 regular and postseason.

MLB releases a statement. pic.twitter.com/d82v8N1T8c — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 23, 2020

Players rejected MLB’s latest 60-game proposal Monday afternoon.

The season is expected to be between 50 and 60 games, per ESPN. Manfred isn’t expected to announce a proposed schedule right away.

